Record breaking cold for Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving 2018 was one of the coldest on record. NBC’s Ron Allen reports how fans braved the freezing cold for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer looks ahead at the big snow storm expected to hit the Midwest.Nov. 23, 2018

    03:36

