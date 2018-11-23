Record breaking cold for Thanksgiving weekend
Thanksgiving 2018 was one of the coldest on record. NBC’s Ron Allen reports how fans braved the freezing cold for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer looks ahead at the big snow storm expected to hit the Midwest.
American sailor survives 12 hours in shark-infested waters00:29
American missionary killed on North Sentinel Island02:15
President Trump draws controversy with Thanksgiving message02:44
Record breaking cold for Thanksgiving weekend03:36
1 dead, 2 hurt in Alabama mall shooting00:42
Black Friday frenzy: Shoppers expected to spend over $1 trillion02:49