Record 42 million Americans traveling by car over July 4th holiday

Nearly 48 million people are traveling over the July 4th holiday weekend, with a record 42 million of those going by car. Experts say despite the record high gas prices, traveling by car may still be the most affordable option. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.July 1, 2022

