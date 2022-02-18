Ring in the closing ceremony with Chinese matcha jasmine Swiss rolls
Chef Kristina Cho joins TODAY to help ring in the Beijing Olympics closing ceremony in style. She shows off a recipe for Chinese matcha jasmine Swiss rolls that are sure to help you celebrate the end of the Olympic Games.Feb. 18, 2022
