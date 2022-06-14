IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

26 must-have Amazon travel essentials for your next trip — starting at $12

TODAY

Rebel Wilson addresses being outed by Australian newspaper

04:07

Rebel Wilson opened up about feeling pressured to publicly share her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma after an Australian newspaper said it planned to publish the story. Justin Sylvester, host of E!’s Daily Pop joins Hoda and Jenna to discuss the unfolding situation, as well as other pop culture headlines.June 14, 2022

