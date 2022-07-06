IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

How to save on home rentals in this real estate market

04:11

This year’s rental market is the toughest consumers have seen in years, forcing many would-be homebuyers into long term renters to offset rising costs and interest rates. NBC’s senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle joins the 3rd hour of TODAY with tips, including how to handle hidden fees and negotiating tactics to use when you’re trying to bring costs down.July 6, 2022

