Real estate heir and convicted killer Robert Durst dies at 78
00:20
Wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst, who was serving a life sentence after being convicted in the murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman, died of natural causes in a California jail on Monday at age 78.Jan. 11, 2022
