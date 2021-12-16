Read with Jenna: ‘Bright Burning Things’ author answers questions from readers
06:19
Share this -
copied
This month's Read with Jenna pick is “Bright Burning Things” by Lisa Harding. She joins TODAY with Hoda and Jenna from her home in Dublin and answers questions about the inspiration behind her book and how she handled writing sensitive topics like addiction and recovery.Dec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
Read with Jenna: ‘Bright Burning Things’ author answers questions from readers
06:19
UP NEXT
Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career
04:20
Pulitzer Prize winners on new book, ‘Chasing the Truth’
05:52
Best books to give this holiday season
04:59
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding