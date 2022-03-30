Raven-Symoné on YouTube show with her wife, LGBTQ+ activism
Raven-Symoné joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her marriage to wife Miranda and their YouTube show. The actor also talks about her activism within the LGBTQ+ community and the walkout her and her fellow cast-mates demonstrated over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “If there’s a don’t say gay bill there should be a don’t say straight bill,” Symoné says.March 30, 2022
Raven-Symoné on YouTube show with her wife, LGBTQ+ activism
