IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • Now Playing

    Raven-Symoné and her wife reveal what inspired them to start a YouTube channel

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Chloë Sevigny on how ‘The Girl from Plainville’ destigmatizes mental health

    06:29

  • Judy Greer reflects on how her rescue dog brings joy to her life

    06:17

  • Amber Ruffin reveals the comedy that perfectly depicts her childhood

    05:20

  • Bianca Belair sizes up the competition heading into WrestleMania 38

    05:46

  • ‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley reveals favorite scene with Jonathan Bailey

    06:01

  • ‘Starstruck’ star Rose Matafeo brings more romantic comedy in season 2

    06:25

  • ‘Our Flag Means Death’ star Rhys Darby on teaming up with Taika Waititi

    06:47

  • Preview this year’s Oscar nominations and categories

    49:58

  • ‘Dune’ cinematographer explains the use of light in the sci-fi fan favorite

    04:25

  • Nominees who could make history at the 2022 Oscars

    05:29

  • ‘The Power of the Dog’ production designer takes us through crafting the set

    03:51

  • ‘West Side Story’ costume designer reveals deeper meaning behind the wardrobe

    05:03

  • ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ makeup designer on transforming Jessica Chastain

    05:12

  • ‘Cyrano’ star Haley Bennett describes modernizing Roxanne

    04:52

  • Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness

    09:10

  • Leighton Meester on the twists and turns in her thriller ‘The Weekend Away’

    03:52

  • ‘The Gilded Age’ star Denée Benton’s deep connection to her character

    05:19

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters

    06:53

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

TODAY

Raven-Symoné and her wife reveal what inspired them to start a YouTube channel

06:03

In TODAY’s “What I Watch” series, actor Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, open up about sharing their lives as a multiracial LGBTQ couple on their YouTube channel, 8PM. Plus, they let us in on their favorite TV obsessions.April 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Raven-Symoné and her wife reveal what inspired them to start a YouTube channel

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Chloë Sevigny on how ‘The Girl from Plainville’ destigmatizes mental health

    06:29

  • Judy Greer reflects on how her rescue dog brings joy to her life

    06:17

  • Amber Ruffin reveals the comedy that perfectly depicts her childhood

    05:20

  • Bianca Belair sizes up the competition heading into WrestleMania 38

    05:46

  • ‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley reveals favorite scene with Jonathan Bailey

    06:01

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All