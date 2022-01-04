IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Raven Simone mixes up Bee-Gees lyrics on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” has people reexamining lyrics to the Bee-Gees hit song “Stayin' Alive” after actor Raven Simone got stumped on the pronunciation of two letters.
