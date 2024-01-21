Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held
02:13
UP NEXT
Baby Tala, rescued from rubble in Gaza weeks ago, has died
02:08
Strikes in Damascus kill senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials
00:52
Funeral held for a 17-year-old Palestinian-American killed in West Bank
00:56
Gazan father left all alone as he buries baby daughter
01:05
A story of survival: 13-year-old takes care of seven siblings amid the war in Gaza
05:44
Caged woman leads Tel Aviv rally calling for the release of Gaza hostages
00:44
Video shows damaged cemetery after Israeli forces search for hostages in Gaza
01:28
Top Houthi leader claims they are at war with the U.S.
02:49
U.S. launches new strikes on Houthi targets
02:04
Saudi foreign minister calls for ‘credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state’
01:50
‘Desperate, sad, angry’: Relative of youngest Hamas hostage on family’s ordeal
01:26
Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital
01:49
Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action
02:17
At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza
01:30
Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting
05:21
American hostage held by Hamas misses birth of daughter
04:25
Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time
02:43
Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll
01:14
Palestinian American students shot in Vermont speak out
01:19
Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held
02:13
Copied
Copied
Israeli troops bring NBC’s Raf Sanchez through underground tunnels in Gaza where some of Hamas’ Israeli hostages were in imprisoned. Meanwhile the Health Ministry reports the death toll in the war has topped 25,000.Jan. 21, 2024
Now Playing
Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held
02:13
UP NEXT
Baby Tala, rescued from rubble in Gaza weeks ago, has died
02:08
Strikes in Damascus kill senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials
00:52
Funeral held for a 17-year-old Palestinian-American killed in West Bank
00:56
Gazan father left all alone as he buries baby daughter
01:05
A story of survival: 13-year-old takes care of seven siblings amid the war in Gaza
05:44
Caged woman leads Tel Aviv rally calling for the release of Gaza hostages
00:44
Video shows damaged cemetery after Israeli forces search for hostages in Gaza
01:28
Top Houthi leader claims they are at war with the U.S.
02:49
U.S. launches new strikes on Houthi targets
02:04
Saudi foreign minister calls for ‘credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state’
01:50
‘Desperate, sad, angry’: Relative of youngest Hamas hostage on family’s ordeal
01:26
Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital
01:49
Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action
02:17
At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza
01:30
Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting
05:21
American hostage held by Hamas misses birth of daughter
04:25
Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time
02:43
Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll
01:14
Palestinian American students shot in Vermont speak out