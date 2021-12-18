Rain challenges tornado recovery effort in Kentucky
Residents in hard-hit Mayfield, Kentucky are cleaning up after last week’s deadly tornadoes and are now dealing with rain, making the effort more difficult. Strong storms are expected to move through Texas and the Gulf Coast states Saturday. NBC’s Somara Theodore is tracking the forecast for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 18, 2021
