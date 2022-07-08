IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Raiders hire first Black female team president in NFL History

00:44

Sandra Douglass Morgan is officially the new president of the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the first ever Black woman to serve in the role.July 8, 2022

