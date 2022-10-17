IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Radioactive contamination found at Missouri elementary school

TODAY

Radioactive contamination found at Missouri elementary school

00:26

A new report by an environmental investigation group shows there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis, Missouri, where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II. The district said in a statement that it will consult with its attorneys and experts to determine the next steps.Oct. 17, 2022

