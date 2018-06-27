Radio issue on JetBlue flight at JFK Airport triggers hijacking scare

Panic ensued Tuesday night on a runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York as a JetBlue plane was surrounded by authorities. Fearing a hijacking, guards boarded the aircraft, but it turned out to be a false alarm. The airline says the flight experienced a radio issue “impacting the crew’s ability to communicate.” NBC’s Morgan Radford reports for TODAY.