Radio City Rockettes’ return are dreams come true for dancers
The Radio City Christmas Spectacular is back with new music, choreography and dancers who are especially grateful to be part of a holiday tradition that’s nearly a century old. Meet two of the new “rookie Rockettes,” including one dancer who auditioned seven times and but missed the opportunity to celebrate with her grandfather when she finally got the role. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Weekend TODAY.Nov. 27, 2021