IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah cooks up a delicious breakfast with 'Superchef' Darnell Ferguson on TODAY All Day

  • Donna Farizan hits the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards

    05:11

  • Kandi Burruss dishes on new reality show, music career, and more

    06:18
  • Now Playing

    Rachel Zegler lands invite to Oscars after initially being left off list

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic

    00:26

  • See the first trailer for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

    01:14

  • Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award

    00:44

  • Savannah and Hoda sing ‘Country Roads’ on ‘Tonight Show’

    01:38

  • See 2 kids’ adorable reaction to seeing their grandparents

    01:05

  • Photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released by officials

    02:26

  • Spring entertainment preview: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Yellowstone’ and more

    04:18

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book

    05:14

  • Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name

    05:38

  • John Cho on ‘Troublemaker,’ new ‘Star Trek’ and turning 50

    04:24

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters

    04:56

  • Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most

    01:46

  • Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot

    00:31

  • Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jerrod Carmichael to host ‘SNL’

    00:29

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    00:35

  • Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie

    00:45

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

    03:54

TODAY

Rachel Zegler lands invite to Oscars after initially being left off list

01:47

Rachel Zegler has officially been invited and chosen as a presenter for this year’s Academy Awards, after initially being left off of the invite list. It’s still unclear if she will attend. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weigh in, saying she should have been invited all along.March 23, 2022

  • Donna Farizan hits the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards

    05:11

  • Kandi Burruss dishes on new reality show, music career, and more

    06:18
  • Now Playing

    Rachel Zegler lands invite to Oscars after initially being left off list

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic

    00:26

  • See the first trailer for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

    01:14

  • Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award

    00:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All