Rachel Maddow talks ‘Prequel’ book, ‘weird year’ heading into 2024
05:50
UP NEXT
How to talk to your kids about the Israel-Hamas war
03:22
Jada Pinkett Smith clarifies status of relationship with Will Smith
07:57
Squash, flag football to make Olympic debut in 2028
00:38
NBC to host 3rd GOP debate on Nov. 8
00:21
Martin Fletcher talks ‘realistic endgame’ in Israel-Hamas war
02:52
US charters cruise ship to evacuate Americans from Israel
02:05
'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers dies at 76
03:40
Court reportedly considering plea deal for Joran van der Sloot
02:39
Rep. Jim Jordan to face uncertain House speaker vote on Tuesday
01:39
Landlord fatally stabs Palestinian American child in Illinois
02:05
270+ Americans return to US after evacuations from Israel
01:49
Inside Israel’s ‘enormous and complex’ operation against Hamas
04:03
Israel promises airstrikes until Hamas is driven from power
02:37
A look at the history behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
05:01
Hughes Van Ellis, Tulsa Massacre survivor, dies at 102
02:05
Beloved LA bakery serves as symbol of Cuban resiliency
03:29
How is Biden working with Israel to prevent a wider war with Hamas?
01:52
US announces evacuation efforts to help Americans leave Israel
02:04
Hamas will kill hostages if Israel closes in, former US admiral says
03:53
Rachel Maddow talks ‘Prequel’ book, ‘weird year’ heading into 2024
05:50
Copied
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow joins TODAY to talk about her new book, “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,” that offers a different perspective of WWII and the support for Germany. She also says “we’re going to have a weird year” as she looks ahead to the 2024 election.Oct. 16, 2023
Now Playing
Rachel Maddow talks ‘Prequel’ book, ‘weird year’ heading into 2024
05:50
UP NEXT
How to talk to your kids about the Israel-Hamas war
03:22
Jada Pinkett Smith clarifies status of relationship with Will Smith
07:57
Squash, flag football to make Olympic debut in 2028
00:38
NBC to host 3rd GOP debate on Nov. 8
00:21
Martin Fletcher talks ‘realistic endgame’ in Israel-Hamas war
02:52
US charters cruise ship to evacuate Americans from Israel
02:05
'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers dies at 76
03:40
Court reportedly considering plea deal for Joran van der Sloot
02:39
Rep. Jim Jordan to face uncertain House speaker vote on Tuesday
01:39
Landlord fatally stabs Palestinian American child in Illinois
02:05
270+ Americans return to US after evacuations from Israel
01:49
Inside Israel’s ‘enormous and complex’ operation against Hamas
04:03
Israel promises airstrikes until Hamas is driven from power
02:37
A look at the history behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
05:01
Hughes Van Ellis, Tulsa Massacre survivor, dies at 102
02:05
Beloved LA bakery serves as symbol of Cuban resiliency
03:29
How is Biden working with Israel to prevent a wider war with Hamas?
01:52
US announces evacuation efforts to help Americans leave Israel
02:04
Hamas will kill hostages if Israel closes in, former US admiral says