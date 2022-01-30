Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old
In 1962, Rabbi Sy Dresner was among a group of religious leaders arrested in Albany, Georgia during a demonstration against segregation. Through the bars of a jell cell he shook the hand of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and became a partner in the fight for civil rights. Dresner led many protest efforts over the course of his life and in 2013 on the 50th anniversary of “The March on Washington” he was honored at the White House by President Obama. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Jan. 30, 2022
