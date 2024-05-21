Quick exercises you can do anywhere: Beach, plane and more!
Whether you’re lounging at the beach or soaring on a plane, TV fitness coach Dane Robinson joins TODAY to demonstrate simple workouts you can do on-the-go this summer including seated torso twists, single-leg squats and more!May 21, 2024
