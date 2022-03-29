IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win

00:39

Questlove won the Academy Award for best documentary at Sunday’s Oscars and celebrated by DJing Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s after party. He made it back to New York City for Monday’s “Tonight Show,” where he was greeted by staff filling Studio 6B to celebrate his achievement.March 29, 2022

