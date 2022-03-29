IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win 00:39
UP NEXT
Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from NYU, speak at graduation 00:50 What consequences could Will Smith face? 03:22 Will Smith and Chris Rock: A look at their history over the years 03:11 Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars 02:22 Spring Cha-Ching: Fan plays trivia game to win money 03:04 Omar Epps talks thriller ‘The Devil You Know,’ working with family 04:39 ‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet 05:33 Stephen Merchant talks ‘The Outlaws,’ lasting legacy of ‘The Office’ 04:40 Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden talk teaming up for spy series ‘Slow Horses’ 04:54 Patty Duke’s granddaughter shares her lasting legacy 03:48 Jimmy Fallon talks new children's book, Questlove's Oscar win 06:39 Amy Schumer kicks off Oscars by roasting the stars 01:17 Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more 05:10 Amy Schumer is Hoda Kotb’s latest guest on ‘Making Space’ podcast 01:14 New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 02:31 Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars 03:37 Oscars 2022: Will Smith incident overshadows historic firsts 03:24 Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it 03:31 Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’ 08:04 Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win 00:39
Questlove won the Academy Award for best documentary at Sunday’s Oscars and celebrated by DJing Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s after party. He made it back to New York City for Monday’s “Tonight Show,” where he was greeted by staff filling Studio 6B to celebrate his achievement.
March 29, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win 00:39
UP NEXT
Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from NYU, speak at graduation 00:50 What consequences could Will Smith face? 03:22 Will Smith and Chris Rock: A look at their history over the years 03:11 Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars 02:22 Spring Cha-Ching: Fan plays trivia game to win money 03:04