Queen Elizabeth returns to work after recovering from COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth has resumed her duties after facing a scare with COVID-19, ending more than a week of concern for the monarch. As the Queen prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year, Kensington Palace is hosting an exhibition showcasing archive photos of the royals as we’ve rarely seen them before. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY outside Buckingham Palace.March 2, 2022
