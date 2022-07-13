IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prime Day ends tonight! 80+ deals to shop now — starting at $12

  • Now Playing

    Queen honors healthcare workers for service during pandemic

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Prince Harry sits down with Chloe Kim to talk about mental health

    01:03

  • Kate Middleton takes portrait of Camilla for her 75th birthday

    00:35

  • Princess Diana remembered by her sons on her birthday

    02:23

  • Queen Elizabeth attends armed forces ceremony in Scotland

    00:23

  • Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Jubilee

    00:22

  • Get a first look at William and Kate’s first official portrait

    00:54

  • Prince William turns 40: A look at his role in the royal family

    04:16

  • Steve Kornacki trades khakis for a suit at the Royal Ascot

    03:32

  • Prince William moonlights as a paper boy to support the homeless

    00:42

  • Lilibet looks just like dad Prince Harry on 1st birthday: See the pic!

    00:39

  • Behind the scenes: Prince Harry, Harry Styles interviews on TODAY

    25:48

  • Queen Elizabeth makes balcony appearance on last day of Jubilee

    03:21

  • Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

  • What’s the significance of the Queen skipping Jubilee celebrations?

    03:36

  • Harry and Meghan received ‘positively’ at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

    01:36

  • Harry and Meghan join royal family in celebrating Queen Elizabeth

    02:48

  • See Kate Middleton’s total mom moment with Prince Louis

    04:37

  • Queen Elizabeth’s unexpected impact on pop culture

    04:28

  • Can we expect to see Prince Andrew at Platinum Jubilee festivities?

    05:54

TODAY

Queen honors healthcare workers for service during pandemic

00:26

Queen Elizabeth held her first investiture ceremony in two years to honor health care workers. They received the George Cross Awards for their service during the pandemic, which is the highest civilian award that can be bestowed by the monarch.July 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Queen honors healthcare workers for service during pandemic

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Prince Harry sits down with Chloe Kim to talk about mental health

    01:03

  • Kate Middleton takes portrait of Camilla for her 75th birthday

    00:35

  • Princess Diana remembered by her sons on her birthday

    02:23

  • Queen Elizabeth attends armed forces ceremony in Scotland

    00:23

  • Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Jubilee

    00:22

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All