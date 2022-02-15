Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak
After Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, tested positive for COVID-19, there are concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth. Charles saw his mother days before he was infected, but a source says the queen is not displaying symptoms. NBC's Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from Buckingham Palace.Feb. 15, 2022
