IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

  • What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

    01:00

  • Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says

    02:50

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreement

    02:44

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak

    02:10

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-19

    00:21

  • Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee

    01:56

  • Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson

    02:12

  • If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says

    04:05

  • Prince Andrew demands jury trial, issues 11-page denial of sex abuse claims

    02:16

  • Prince William jokes about having a fourth baby

    00:58

  • Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain

    01:52

  • What’s next for Prince Andrew and the royal family?

    03:23

  • Prince Andrew stripped of military titles amid sex abuse lawsuit

    01:56

  • Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew

    02:26

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46

  • Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution

    06:36

  • Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him

    01:45

  • Queen Elizabeth responds to toddler's ‘splendid’ Halloween outfit

    00:49

TODAY

Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis

02:23

There are growing medical concerns for Queen Elizabeth, after the monarch tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Buckingham Palace has confirmed the Queen has cold-like symptoms, but say the 95-year-old is carrying on with light duties. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Feb. 21, 2022

  • What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

    01:00

  • Prince Andrew faced pressure from royal family before settling, commentator says

    02:50

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreement

    02:44

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak

    02:10

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All