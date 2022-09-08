IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Follow live updates: The latest on Queen Elizabeth II's health amid 'concerns' from doctors

  • Royal expert talks process of succession in British royal monarchy

    03:21

  • British PM Liz Truss makes statement regarding Queen’s health

    04:55

  • Prince Charles, Camilla on the way to Balmoral to see the Queen

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Queen Elizabeth's doctors say they are 'concerned for her health'

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Queen makes appearance amid renewed royal tensions

    03:28

  • All eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they return to UK

    03:14

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK amid royal fallout

    02:09

  • Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ reveals its Prince William and Kate actors

    00:49

  • Queen cancels appearance at beloved event due to mobility issues

    01:51

  • Queen to break tradition, appoint British PM in Scotland not London

    01:10

  • Remembering Princess Diana on the 25th anniversary of her death

    02:53

  • 25 years after Diana's death, her sons pay respects separately

    02:40

  • How Princess Diana forever changed the royal family

    04:18

  • Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview on royals draws backlash

    02:07

  • Princes William, Harry to commemorate Diana’s death separately

    02:45

  • Meghan Markle reveals Archie’s nursery caught fire in South Africa

    02:28

  • Will and Kate move royal family to Windsor to give kids 'normal' life

    01:51

  • Prince Harry travels to Africa, while Prince William to head to NYC

    02:21

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to visit UK, Germany in September

    00:21

  • Get an exclusive first look at new Princess Diana documentary

    04:42

TODAY

Queen Elizabeth's doctors say they are 'concerned for her health'

01:38

Queen Elizabeth’s doctors expressed concern for her health on Thursday, recommending in a statement that she “remain under medical supervision.” The statement from the palace uses language that differs from their normal communications about the 96-year-old monarch’s health. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Sept. 8, 2022

Live Updates: The latest on Queen Elizabeth II

  • Royal expert talks process of succession in British royal monarchy

    03:21

  • British PM Liz Truss makes statement regarding Queen’s health

    04:55

  • Prince Charles, Camilla on the way to Balmoral to see the Queen

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Queen Elizabeth's doctors say they are 'concerned for her health'

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Queen makes appearance amid renewed royal tensions

    03:28

  • All eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they return to UK

    03:14

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All