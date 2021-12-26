IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Where do all of those holiday returns really go?

    04:02

  • Tornado sighting reported in California ahead of hazardous weather

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in annual Christmas day message

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies age 90

    02:43

  • Omicron will ‘sweep across the country’ after holidays, doctor says

    04:26

  • Christmas travel hindered by increasing COVID cases

    02:08

  • Matthew McConaughey says his kids are behind decision not to run for TX Governor

    07:17

  • Dog sneaks a sip while family poses for Sunday Mug Shots

    00:59

  • Man plays church music in house destroyed by tornado

    03:56

  • ‘Transformers’ toy creator and Holocaust survivor Henry Orenstein dies age 98

    01:24

  • Inside the million-mile journey of NASA’s new space telescope

    03:46

  • Was the tornado disaster an effect of climate change? Scientists aim to find out

    04:46

  • Massive fire rips through QVC distribution building

    00:21

  • Biden’s COVID-19 address to the nation ‘should have happened sooner,’ says Chuck Todd

    02:08

  • How worried should we be about the rise of omicron variant?

    03:21

  • Coronavirus surge leads to cancellations, long lines for tests

    02:12

  • Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election

    08:50

  • Hillary Clinton: Trump winning 2024 election could be ‘end of democracy’

    03:23

  • Inside the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole

    05:22

  • Famed cultural critic Greg Tate dies age 64

    01:58

TODAY

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in annual Christmas day message

00:43

Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to her husband, the late Prince Philip, during her annual Christmas message as she reflected on a year of loss of her own family and many others. The queen’s holiday celebration at Windsor Castle was briefly interrupted when British police arrested an armed intruder on the property.Dec. 26, 2021

Armed intruder at Windsor Castle arrested as Queen Elizabeth, royal family celebrated Christmas

  • Where do all of those holiday returns really go?

    04:02

  • Tornado sighting reported in California ahead of hazardous weather

    00:27
  • Now Playing

    Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in annual Christmas day message

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies age 90

    02:43

  • Omicron will ‘sweep across the country’ after holidays, doctor says

    04:26

  • Christmas travel hindered by increasing COVID cases

    02:08

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All