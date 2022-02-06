Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her historic Platinum Jubilee milestone, which honors 70 years of service. Her seven decades on the throne are marked by iconic moments in history. This weekend, the Queen expressed her wish to have Camilla become Queen Consort when her son Prince Charles assumes the throne upon her death. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Sunday TODAY.
Feb. 6, 2022
