Queen Elizabeth attends royal horse show, easing health concerns

Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance at the Windsor Horse Show just days after missing the opening of Parliament, citing mobility issues. The appearance eased some worries about her health, but many in the U.K. believe it may be time for her to retire. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports for Saturday TODAY.May 14, 2022

New documentary to feature never-before-seen home videos of Queen Elizabeth II

