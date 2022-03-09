Aaron Rodgers reportedly becomes NFL’s highest paid player

Green Day Packers fans can rest easy knowing that their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is returning to the field. Rodgers reportedly signed a four-year, $200-million contract, which would make the 38-year-old the highest paid NFL player in history. Rodgers confirmed he would be staying with the Packers but called the report that he signed the contract “inaccurate as are the supposed terms.” NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.March 9, 2022