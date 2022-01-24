Q&A TODAY: Who chooses the wardrobe for 3rd Hour anchors?
Answering the first round of behind-the-scenes question in “Q&A TODAY,” Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer share who chooses their daily wardrobe, what a typical day looks like for them and how much time they spend together off air.Jan. 24, 2022
