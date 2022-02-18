Russia announces nuclear drills as tensions with Ukraine intensify
02:46
On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee nuclear readiness drills. The missile testing happens every year, but with tensions growing at the Ukraine border, the White House is taking notice of the timing, saying Russia could invade within days. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Feb. 18, 2022
