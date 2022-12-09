IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

New video shows Brittney Griner on flight back to US

02:32

After ten months of detention in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has arrived in the U.S. and is receiving treatment at a San Antonio military hospital. Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin is signaling more prisoner swaps are possible, as President Biden says he remains committed in his efforts to also bring home former Marine, Paul Whelan. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.Dec. 9, 2022

