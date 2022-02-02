Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the escalating tensions surrounding Russia’s troop build-up at Ukraine’s border, rejecting the U.S. and NATO’s written diplomatic proposals. Putin said, “Russia’s concerns were basically ignored,” and laid out his demands which were unchanged after weeks of negotiations across Europe. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Feb. 2, 2022
