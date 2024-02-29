IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Putin addresses nation as detained ballerina's appeal is denied
Feb. 29, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has renewed his threat of nuclear conflict with the West. This comes as a Russian court rejected the appeal of an American ballerina who is detained on treason charges. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Feb. 29, 2024

