Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling
02:05
Now Playing
Putin addresses nation as detained ballerina's appeal is denied
01:42
UP NEXT
Richard Lewis, legendary comedian and star of 'Curb,' dies at 76
02:25
Temu faces 2 class-action lawsuits over data privacy concerns
03:06
Questions swirl about health, continued absences of royal family
02:37
Wildfires continue to sweep across Texas, forcing new evacuations
02:44
Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader in November
02:32
White House doctor says Biden is 'fit for duty' after annual physical
00:39
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim
03:19
Attack on crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza kills dozens
02:37
Judge removed from bench after reversing sex assault conviction
03:22
Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation
03:07
Trial date finally expected to be set in Idaho college murders case
03:32
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients
02:30
Lawmakers scramble to stop partial government shutdown
01:56
Biden wins Michigan but 'uncommitted' voters make strong showing
02:44
Texas fire burning near nuclear weapons plant forces evacuations
03:23
Pope Francis reportedly taken to Rome hospital for diagnostic tests
02:01
How AI-generated books are impersonating real authors
04:41
Odysseus sends back first images before expected demise
00:32
Putin addresses nation as detained ballerina's appeal is denied
01:42
Copied
Copied
Russian President Vladimir Putin has renewed his threat of nuclear conflict with the West. This comes as a Russian court rejected the appeal of an American ballerina who is detained on treason charges. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Feb. 29, 2024
Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling
02:05
Now Playing
Putin addresses nation as detained ballerina's appeal is denied
01:42
UP NEXT
Richard Lewis, legendary comedian and star of 'Curb,' dies at 76
02:25
Temu faces 2 class-action lawsuits over data privacy concerns
03:06
Questions swirl about health, continued absences of royal family
02:37
Wildfires continue to sweep across Texas, forcing new evacuations
02:44
Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader in November
02:32
White House doctor says Biden is 'fit for duty' after annual physical
00:39
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim
03:19
Attack on crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza kills dozens
02:37
Judge removed from bench after reversing sex assault conviction
03:22
Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation
03:07
Trial date finally expected to be set in Idaho college murders case
03:32
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients
02:30
Lawmakers scramble to stop partial government shutdown
01:56
Biden wins Michigan but 'uncommitted' voters make strong showing
02:44
Texas fire burning near nuclear weapons plant forces evacuations
03:23
Pope Francis reportedly taken to Rome hospital for diagnostic tests
02:01
How AI-generated books are impersonating real authors
04:41
Odysseus sends back first images before expected demise