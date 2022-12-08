IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Putin stokes fears, raises prospect of nuclear strike

    New reports of attacks targeting the nation's electric grid

  • Pharmacists report drug shortages amid nationwide flu spike

  • How to tell the difference between flu and RSV cases

  • Google’s number one trending search in 2022 was…

  • TODAY pays tribute to beloved staffer who died of cancer

  • New details emerge about Kirstie Alley’s final days

  • Vanderbilt University athletes encourage students to attend school

  • Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of tax fraud

  • Brian Sicknick’s family refuses to shake hands with GOP leaders

  • Harry and Meghan receive award amid docuseries criticism

  • Fauci says US political divide led to more deaths during COVID

  • Germany arrests 25 people accused of planning armed coup

  • Idaho police to return slain university students’ items to families

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Time's Person of the Year for 2022

  • US denies responsibility for drone strikes on Russian air bases

  • How to stay safe during the holidays amid severe flu season

  • China rolls back strict COVID measures after widespread protests

  • What impact will Raphael Warnock's win in Georgia have?

Putin stokes fears, raises prospect of nuclear strike

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again raised the prospect of a nuclear strike, dashing hopes for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2022

Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected

