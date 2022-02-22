IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

  • All Russian lawmakers back Putin’s decision to recognize Ukraine’s separatist regions

    01:37

  • UN orders emergency meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    02:31
  • Now Playing

    Putin deploys Russian troops into eastern Ukraine

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    Teen author shares inspiration behind ‘Cramm This Book’

    04:14

  • First look: 2022 official White House Christmas Ornament revealed

    01:13

  • How to cope with return to office anxiety

    03:54

  • What to know about the 3G shutdown happening this week

    02:04

  • Helicopters crash hours apart in California and Florida

    02:19

  • Michigan-Wisconsin NCAA game ends in massive brawl

    02:30

  • What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?

    03:38

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after COVID-19 diagnosis

    02:23

  • Bernie Madoff’s sister found dead in apparent murder-suicide

    00:29

  • Health officials warn against prematurely ending mask mandates

    01:42

  • Winter storms on the move across the US

    01:22

  • US security advisor on Ukraine-Russia tensions: ‘We’re prepared either way’

    03:53

  • U.S. says Russia plans to target Ukraine citizens

    01:51

  • US officials say Putin has already given order for troops to invade Ukraine

    02:28

  • Watch: Man falls through hole while distracted by phone (with a lucky landing)

    04:26

  • Peter Earnest, agent who helped US win Cold War, dies age 88

    01:48

  • ‘New Orleans Four’ members recall horrific scenes of segregation and racism

    04:06

TODAY

Putin deploys Russian troops into eastern Ukraine

02:57

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially recognized the independence of two breakaway Ukraine republics and ordered in tanks and troops to the region. “Let me emphasize once again that Ukraine for us is not just a neighboring country. It is an integral part of our own history, culture and spiritual space,” Putin said. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Feb. 22, 2022

Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine, drawing condemnation at emergency U.N. meeting

  • All Russian lawmakers back Putin’s decision to recognize Ukraine’s separatist regions

    01:37

  • UN orders emergency meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    02:31
  • Now Playing

    Putin deploys Russian troops into eastern Ukraine

    02:57
  • UP NEXT

    Teen author shares inspiration behind ‘Cramm This Book’

    04:14

  • First look: 2022 official White House Christmas Ornament revealed

    01:13

  • How to cope with return to office anxiety

    03:54

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All