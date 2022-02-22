Putin deploys Russian troops into eastern Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially recognized the independence of two breakaway Ukraine republics and ordered in tanks and troops to the region. “Let me emphasize once again that Ukraine for us is not just a neighboring country. It is an integral part of our own history, culture and spiritual space,” Putin said. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.
Feb. 22, 2022
