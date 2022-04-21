Putin says Mariupol is controlled by the Russian army

Royal family tweets picture of Queen Elizabeth at age 200:29
Dylan Dreyer reveals who her dream 3rd Hour co-hosts would be05:14
How to protect your home against oil leaks04:34
Doctor weighs in on why some people should still wear masks03:43
Texas baseball game called off after pitcher tackles opponent00:39
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick talks new chapter04:27
Jack Schlossberg reveals 5 Profile in Courage Awards recipients04:38
Soldier surprises 16-year-old brother at his high school00:52
Alec Baldwin attorneys claims new ‘Rust’ report exonerates him02:19
Inside ranchers’ efforts to save the American bison03:28
Royal family ‘hurt’ by Prince Harry’s comments, says royal expert03:52
Prince Harry's comments in TODAY exclusive draw strong reaction02:35
Trump campaign ordered to pay $1.3M to Omarosa Manigault Newman00:27
Florida Senate passes bill to revoke Disney’s special status00:33
Severe weather threat in middle of US puts 9 million at risk00:53
Wildfire in Arizona grows to nearly 20,000 acres00:25
- Now Playing
Putin says Mariupol is controlled by the Russian army02:26
- UP NEXT
Army parachutists trigger false alarm, evacuation at US Capitol02:44
United Airlines CEO: ‘Very unlikely’ mask mandates return on planes05:11
Justice Department appeals judge's ruling that lifted mask mandate02:22
- UP NEXT
Royal family tweets picture of Queen Elizabeth at age 200:29
Dylan Dreyer reveals who her dream 3rd Hour co-hosts would be05:14
How to protect your home against oil leaks04:34
Doctor weighs in on why some people should still wear masks03:43
Texas baseball game called off after pitcher tackles opponent00:39
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick talks new chapter04:27
Play All