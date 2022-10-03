Ukraine retakes key areas Putin claimed to have annexed

Controversy grows over timing of Florida evacuation orders02:33
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 3, 202201:09
Al Roker leads TODAY volunteers on mission to protect the planet04:55
Palace reveals new royal portrait of Charles, Camilla, William, Kate00:25
As energy costs soar, are solar panels the right fit for your family?03:35
NFL fires one of the doctors who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to play02:01
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw reveals two cancer diagnoses00:49
Pets rescued from Hurricane Ian look for forever homes02:40
Katie Couric says she was ‘stunned’ after breast cancer diagnosis11:20
Sacheen Littlefeather, activist who declined Brando's Oscar, dies00:28
California police warn of potential serial killer on the loose00:25
Remnants of Hurricane Ian to soak Northeast this week01:27
SCOTUS justices head back to the bench as new term begins02:26
- Now Playing
Ukraine retakes key areas Putin claimed to have annexed02:30
- UP NEXT
Fort Myers Beach mayor lays out recovery schedule after Ian04:16
Death toll climbs in Ian aftermath, as rescues continue to unfold03:09
Ernest Robles, educator who supported Latino students, dies at 9102:04
Inside the networks that have kept ‘Black America’ together03:37
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to play after injury00:41
7 American prisoners freed from Venezuela in rare prisoner swap00:24
- UP NEXT
Controversy grows over timing of Florida evacuation orders02:33
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 3, 202201:09
Al Roker leads TODAY volunteers on mission to protect the planet04:55
Palace reveals new royal portrait of Charles, Camilla, William, Kate00:25
As energy costs soar, are solar panels the right fit for your family?03:35
NFL fires one of the doctors who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to play02:01
Play All
Play All