IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

  • Last-minute shipping deadlines to get your gifts delivered by Christmas

    02:19

  • Biden plans to run again in 2024

    00:23

  • Pennsylvania congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint

    00:31

  • Several injured after massive oil refinery fire in Texas

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Thursday expected to be heaviest travel day before Christmas

    03:42

  • ‘We have every tool we need to put this pandemic behind us,’ doctor says

    03:29

  • FDA officially authorizes anti-viral pill to treat COVID-19

    02:15

  • Brother of 3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver speaks out

    00:26

  • These NICU babies are all dressed up for Christmas

    00:45

  • SpaceX delivers supplies (and Christmas dinner) to International Space Station

    00:31

  • Rented Christmas trees are the latest holiday trend

    02:33

  • Police look to new technology to solve JonBenet Ramsey case

    02:38

  • How to keep your home secure for the holidays

    03:41

  • Northern New England could see up to 8 inches of snow

    01:46

  • Kellogg’s strike ends after nearly 3 months

    00:26

  • Brawl breaks out at Miami Airport

    00:50

  • Leniency urged for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in fatal crash

    02:34

  • Holiday travel rush kicks into high gear amid concerns about 5G

    03:13

  • ‘There is no need to panic’ over omicron, CDC head says

    04:47

TODAY

Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

02:03

Vladimir Putin held his annual end-of-year news conference on Thursday, facing questions about cybersecurity and the build-up of Russian troops along the Ukranian border. TODAY’s senior international correspondent Keir Simmons reports from London.Dec. 23, 2021

  • Last-minute shipping deadlines to get your gifts delivered by Christmas

    02:19

  • Biden plans to run again in 2024

    00:23

  • Pennsylvania congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint

    00:31

  • Several injured after massive oil refinery fire in Texas

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Thursday expected to be heaviest travel day before Christmas

    03:42

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All