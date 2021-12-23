Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference
02:03
Share this -
copied
Vladimir Putin held his annual end-of-year news conference on Thursday, facing questions about cybersecurity and the build-up of Russian troops along the Ukranian border. TODAY’s senior international correspondent Keir Simmons reports from London.Dec. 23, 2021
Last-minute shipping deadlines to get your gifts delivered by Christmas
02:19
Biden plans to run again in 2024
00:23
Pennsylvania congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint
00:31
Several injured after massive oil refinery fire in Texas
00:31
Now Playing
Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference
02:03
UP NEXT
Thursday expected to be heaviest travel day before Christmas