IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunscreens, slip-on sneakers and more summer essentials — starting at $7 

  • Now Playing

    Purrrfect match: Adventurer, backpacking kitty take on wilderness

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Noodle the Pug makes it a 'Bones Day' with new children's book

    03:51

  • Will Noodle the pug have a bones or no-bones day at Studio 1A?

    01:10

  • Virginia pet adoption center surprised with donations

    05:17

  • Baby giraffe makes debut at Milwaukee County Zoo

    00:34

  • How to navigate your summer vacation plans with pets

    03:55

  • Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas

    03:31

  • Pets find homes after being left behind by Ukrainians fleeing war

    02:08

  • Man and horse form strong bond after ‘horrible’ accident

    04:34

  • Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of Honor

    03:48

  • Diddy shares how he’s preparing to host Billboard Music Awards

    06:00

  • Princess Charlotte turns 7, poses with her dog in adorable new pics

    00:34

  • Dog personality comes more from nurture than nature, trainer says

    02:49

  • Dog breeds have little to do with behavior, study shows

    02:35

  • Watch a drama-queen cat fake an injury in hopes of coming inside

    00:40

  • See how social media influencers are cloning their pets

    04:22

  • A goat and his friends pose for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:10

  • See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

    00:34

  • Fans Jason and his dog Theodore pose for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:15

  • Watch: Dog can’t contain its excitement when reuniting with owner

    02:05

TODAY

Purrrfect match: Adventurer, backpacking kitty take on wilderness

04:05

Avid outdoorsman and vlogger JJ Yosh has been taking his cat Simon on adventurous outdoor excursions for the past six years. Since then, the pair has become inseparable and Simon has been to places no cat has ever been before, including the depths of a mine and Colorado’s high peaks.June 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Purrrfect match: Adventurer, backpacking kitty take on wilderness

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Noodle the Pug makes it a 'Bones Day' with new children's book

    03:51

  • Will Noodle the pug have a bones or no-bones day at Studio 1A?

    01:10

  • Virginia pet adoption center surprised with donations

    05:17

  • Baby giraffe makes debut at Milwaukee County Zoo

    00:34

  • How to navigate your summer vacation plans with pets

    03:55

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All