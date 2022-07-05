IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Show your patriotic spirit with these products made in the USA

    04:17

  • Get the recipes for these southwestern summer recipes

    04:07

  • Meet the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand

    04:52

  • Try these cold shabu shabu noodles and iced tea pops this summer

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    Purple sea urchins are being turned into a delicacy to save kelp

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Joey Chestnut reveals how he stuffs down hot dogs: ‘It’s not pretty’

    03:05

  • See the patriotic pies Martha Stewart made for the Fourth of July

    00:51

  • Sunny Anderson shares her recipe for honey barbecue short ribs

    05:54

  • Pitmaster Myron Mixon grills up the perfect steak for July 4

    03:41

  • These are the top uniquely popular meats for grilling across the US

    00:57

  • Easy 4th of July recipes: Cheeseburger dip and meatball sliders

    05:48

  • Alejandra Ramos turns popular drinks into frozen treats

    04:41

  • Make this ultimate smash burger for your July 4th barbecue

    04:35

  • Anthony Contrino shares his recipe for Italian pasta salad

    03:45

  • Erica Blaire Roby grills up steak sushi, pork brioche sliders for July 4

    04:59

  • 100% chance of sprinkles: Al Roker visits NYC ice cream shop

    06:04

  • Martha Stewart shares festive sour cherry pie recipe for July Fourth

    03:43

  • Al Roker gets the scoop on the surprising history of American ice cream shops | Family Style

    24:56

  • July Fourth recipe: Fish tacos with red, white and blue salsa

    05:31

  • Sheet-pan clam bake for the Fourth of July: Get the recipe

    03:38

TODAY

Purple sea urchins are being turned into a delicacy to save kelp

02:58

For the last several years, purple sea urchin populations have been exploding off the coast of California. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY on the efforts to turn them into a delicacy to save the local kelp forests and California’s coastline.July 5, 2022

  • Show your patriotic spirit with these products made in the USA

    04:17

  • Get the recipes for these southwestern summer recipes

    04:07

  • Meet the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand

    04:52

  • Try these cold shabu shabu noodles and iced tea pops this summer

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    Purple sea urchins are being turned into a delicacy to save kelp

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Joey Chestnut reveals how he stuffs down hot dogs: ‘It’s not pretty’

    03:05

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All