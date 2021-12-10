Pulitzer Prize winners on new book, ‘Chasing the Truth’
Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey were the first to report on sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein. Their new book, “Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist’s Guide to Investigative Reporting,” lays out how their story came together and shares advice for up-and-coming journalists.Dec. 10, 2021
