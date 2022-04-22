Inside Puerto Rico’s push for eco-friendly power

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Puerto Rico has been hit by hurricanes, earthquakes and fires, battering its energy grid. Now, some people are investing in sustainable options, including micro-power grids, solar energy and self-sustaining structures. TODAY’s Al Roker is in Puerto Rico to see the technology firsthand.April 22, 2022

