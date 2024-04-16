Psychological report demands social media platforms protect kids

Testing the water: How Paris is preparing the Seine for Olympics
The American Psychological Association is out with a new report calling for more to be done to protect young people from the potential dangers of social media. NBC's Emilie Ikeda reports and family therapist Thomas Kersting joins TODAY with what parents can do now.April 16, 2024
