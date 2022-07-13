IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prime Day ends tonight! 80+ deals to shop now — starting at $12

  • Which country eat the most fries per capita?

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    Provençal vegetable casserole: Get Chef Daniel Boulud’s recipe

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    These mints are so good Jenna Bush Hager ate one off the ground

    03:42

  • Try this fruity take on the classic Italian tiramisu

    04:29

  • Fun, affordable ways to keep your family entertained this summer

    06:12

  • Turn your grill into a smoker with these tips from Michael Symon

    05:49

  • Catch up on July’s trending stories on TODAY.com

    05:08

  • Try these easy non-alcoholic party drinks with the whole family

    04:53

  • Try these fun twists on classic dip recipes

    04:39

  • Try Joy Bauer’s peach and pineapple salads featuring grilled fruit

    05:00

  • Make these swaps at the grocery store to shave off dollars your bill

    05:04

  • Getting ‘hangry’ is a real feeling, new study shows

    01:53

  • Fancy up your franks: Mexican and Italian hot dog recipes

    03:30

  • Indian cooking made easy: Saffron chicken and fried lotus root

    04:34

  • Marcus Samuelson shares his recipe for grilled coconut shrimp

    04:22

  • Try these top 10 healthy snacks chosen by dietitians

    05:28

  • Show your patriotic spirit with these products made in the USA

    04:17

  • Get the recipes for these southwestern summer recipes

    04:07

  • Meet the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand

    04:52

  • Try these cold shabu shabu noodles and iced tea pops this summer

    05:19

TODAY

Provençal vegetable casserole: Get Chef Daniel Boulud’s recipe

04:28

Chef Daniel Boulud joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a recipe straight from France for provençal casserole packed with vegetables.July 13, 2022

Celebrate the bounty of summer with Daniel Boulud's Provençal-style vegetable casserole

  • Which country eat the most fries per capita?

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    Provençal vegetable casserole: Get Chef Daniel Boulud’s recipe

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    These mints are so good Jenna Bush Hager ate one off the ground

    03:42

  • Try this fruity take on the classic Italian tiramisu

    04:29

  • Fun, affordable ways to keep your family entertained this summer

    06:12

  • Turn your grill into a smoker with these tips from Michael Symon

    05:49

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All