    Women defy Iran’s morality police after young woman’s death

    02:33
Women defy Iran’s morality police after young woman’s death

02:33

Iranian women are leading the charge in the protests sparked by the death of Mansa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was found dead after being arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly violating the Iran's strictly enforced Islamic dress code. NBC’s Ali Arouzi reports for TODAY from Tehran.Sept. 23, 2022

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says she pulled out of interview with Iran’s president after he demanded she wear a headscarf

