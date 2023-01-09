IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

More than 400 arrested after protesters storm Brazil’s Congress

02:37

Thousands of protesters in Brazil confronted police and stormed the country’s Congress over the weekend. They claimed that October’s election that saw Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was rigged. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Jan. 9, 2023

TODAY

