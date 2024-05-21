IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
Iran begins funerals for President Raisi killed in helicopter crash
Prosecutors rests case against Trump in dramatic day of testimony
Hoda & Jenna go see Caitlin Clark in NY Liberty home opener
Mallory Weggemann talks Paris Paralympics, ‘Watershed’ doc
How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more
Tina Brown shares preview of Aspen Ideas festival
Exclusive: Drake Bell reflects on the aftermath of ‘Quiet on Set’
First Black man trained as astronaut goes to space 63 years later
Sean 'Diddy' Combs issues apology after disturbing assault video
Simone Biles wins gymnastics Classic, paving way for Paris Games
Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat
Trump's criminal trial in New York could come to a close this week
Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail
Tornadoes tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash
Caitlin Clark shares her mantra as she takes on the WNBA
Israel war cabinet minister threatens to quit over Gaza plan
King Charles’ reveal of first portrait gets strong reaction
Prosecutors rests case against Trump in dramatic day of testimony
After the prosecution rested its case Monday in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial, the defense called its first witness, Robert Costello, to rebut the testimony of key prosecution witness Michael Cohen, leading to an explosive courtroom confrontation with the judge issuing Costello a sharp warning. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.May 21, 2024
