The combination of cold weather and wearing masks is leaving some people looking for help to treat their dry skin. Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry joins TODAY with tips, solutions and products for proper winter skin care.Jan. 13, 2022
Products to fight dry skin during winter months
