IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Hit ‘reset’ for 2022 with picks starting at $10

  • Now Playing

    Products to fight dry skin during winter months

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Best products to keep hair and skin moisturized

    02:26

  • Products to stay moisturized this fall

    04:38

  • Dermatologist shares tips to combat dry winter skin

    04:53

  • Four fruits and vegetables that will make your skin appear younger

    05:36

  • How to remove a blackhead safely (and not make it worse)

    03:36

  • What LED light treatments can do to help your skin

    04:23

  • These are the best fruits and vegetables to hydrate your skin

    04:24

  • “Wash, steam, exfoliate”: The best way to improve your skin

    05:24

  • How the ‘lady shave’ will help exfoliate your skin

    03:02

TODAY

Products to fight dry skin during winter months

04:17

The combination of cold weather and wearing masks is leaving some people looking for help to treat their dry skin. Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry joins TODAY with tips, solutions and products for proper winter skin care.Jan. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Products to fight dry skin during winter months

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Best products to keep hair and skin moisturized

    02:26

  • Products to stay moisturized this fall

    04:38

  • Dermatologist shares tips to combat dry winter skin

    04:53

  • Four fruits and vegetables that will make your skin appear younger

    05:36

  • How to remove a blackhead safely (and not make it worse)

    03:36

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All